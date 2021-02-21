Resource Management LLC Sells 10,467 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $111,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

