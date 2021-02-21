Resource Management LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.