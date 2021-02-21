Resource Management LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.39.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $105.01 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

