Resource Management LLC Buys 9,176 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Resource Management LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

CGC stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

