Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of EQT opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

