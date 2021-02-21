Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 130,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

