Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of RM stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

