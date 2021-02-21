RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $199.78 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 132.6% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $199.78 million and $3.18 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00286395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00127314 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.