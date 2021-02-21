Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 11.9%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price traded up 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.81 and last traded at $96.59. 2,485,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,436,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.18 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Redfin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Redfin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

