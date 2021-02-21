Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Up 25%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) (CVE:RPX)’s stock price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 772,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 340,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$23.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that consists of 34 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 5,582 contiguous hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario.

