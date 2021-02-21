RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.15

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.15 and last traded at $188.80, with a volume of 397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $5,722,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Insiders sold 110,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,667,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

