Raymond James Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $53.13 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after buying an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

