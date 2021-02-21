Raymond James Increases MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$47.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock opened at C$48.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -32.81. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$58.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

