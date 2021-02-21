Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Raven Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

RAVN stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RAVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

