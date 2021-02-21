Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,659.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $6,659.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rapidz has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rapidz

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

