Ramesh Ramakrishnan Buys 1,000 Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) VP Ramesh Ramakrishnan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TLIS opened at $22.25 on Friday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

