Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $4.88 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 million, a P/E ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

