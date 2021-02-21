RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) vs. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Financial Survey

RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Arbor Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A Arbor Realty Trust $315.94 million 5.94 $128.63 million $1.36 11.89

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53% Arbor Realty Trust 28.94% 7.88% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RAIT Financial Trust and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential downside of 31.20%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Volatility and Risk

RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, indicating that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats RAIT Financial Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

