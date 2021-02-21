Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $4,839,969.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.