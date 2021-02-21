Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Up 7.4%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.71. 125,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 163,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Qumu alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $170.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the period. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.