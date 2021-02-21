Quiztok Hits Market Capitalization of $23.29 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 108.9% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and $29.61 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,693,693 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

