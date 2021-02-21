Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $787.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

QRVO stock traded up $8.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,592. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.54.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

