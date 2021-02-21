QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

NYSE QGEN opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after buying an additional 1,821,007 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

