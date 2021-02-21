Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.25.

TSE GSY opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 20.65. goeasy Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.08 and a one year high of C$128.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.97.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

