Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Lowered by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

AAP opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.80. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after buying an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.