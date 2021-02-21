Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.80. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

