Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.34). William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.30) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRSP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $148.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.49. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

