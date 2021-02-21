PubMatic (PUBM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PUBM stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

