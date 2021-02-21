PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading Up 1.4%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 4,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund investment products, treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

