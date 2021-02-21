PSI Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.3% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $335.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $434.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

