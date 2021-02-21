ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 419,904.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter.

BIB stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $113.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

