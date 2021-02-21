Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,743,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,619 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,469,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 784,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after buying an additional 60,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

