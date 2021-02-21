ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA opened at $23.44 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.