Pritchard Capital Increases NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $312.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Pritchard Capital from $292.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pritchard Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s previous close.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.54.

Shares of NICE opened at $248.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

