Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 72,050 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,807,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,050 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 0.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $802,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,021.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $162.35 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

