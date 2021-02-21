Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $517.20 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $517,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $304.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 266.89 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $307.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

