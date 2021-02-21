Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.13% of Seer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $3,072,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $9,296,000.

Get Seer alerts:

In other Seer news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire purchased 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,970 shares of company stock worth $69,060,003 in the last quarter.

SEER opened at $61.76 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.