Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases New Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after buying an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 644.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 105,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 650.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE SAFE opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.