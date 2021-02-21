Primecap Management Co. CA Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cameco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cameco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 281,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of CCJ opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,660,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $17.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

