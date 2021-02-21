Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 29,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after buying an additional 896,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 849,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,830 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,797. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

