Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. Portland General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

