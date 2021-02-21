Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $22.82 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $22.82 or 0.00039829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $14.77 million and $3.25 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.73 or 0.00535441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00090137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00077928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.58 or 0.00393780 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.