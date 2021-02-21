Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,572 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $4,108,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 23,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.26.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

