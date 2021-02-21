Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their sell rating on shares of Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) stock opened at GBX 1,422 ($18.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,374.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,460.09. Plus500 Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 650.80 ($8.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

