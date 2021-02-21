Piper Sandler Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $134.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $131.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,455 shares of company stock worth $7,931,111 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.