Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $1.96. Pintec Technology shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 4,190 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

