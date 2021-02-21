Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

PDM opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247,596 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,591 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

