Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 2,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Photon Control Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POCEF)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

