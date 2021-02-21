Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.97 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 62.8% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $27,653.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,381,588 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

