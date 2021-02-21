Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $47.88. 155,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 103,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $318,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,224,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,814,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,066,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,216,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

